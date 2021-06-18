Biden 'Shamed' For Using 'Flash Cards' During Meeting With Putin; Experts Call on Him to Take Cognitive Test

US President Joe Biden was caught in another controversy after he was spotted using flashcards during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two world leaders held a three-hour long summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

Biden, who has often accused of suffering from dementia by his opponents and social media users, was recently asked to undergo Cognitive test. Terming Biden's recent performance during the overseas trip as 'embarrassing,' former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said "We can't sit on this any longer. He's not physically or cognitively fit to be our president right now."

Biden Faces Flak for Flash Cards

The flashcards controversy gained momentum on social media following a tweet by Conservative columnist Beneful "Benny" Johnson (@bennyjohnson). "Biden brought his flashcards into his meeting with Putin," he captioned the video of Biden holding on to his flashcards during a meeting with Putin.

The 11-second clip show Putin and Biden sitting side by side during the meeting. While Putin is seen talking with someone, Biden is seen picking up a stack of papers kept on the side table near him.

A lot of users also indulged in wild guessing game hinting at what could have possibly written on those cards. "1st card: 'Here's the thing...' 2nd card: 'Let me be clear...' 3rd card: 'The deal is this...', 'I'm going to get into trouble for this now...'," wrote one user, as another added, "C'mon man!" "You dog-faced-pony-soldier."

Putin Praises Biden Post Meeting

Laying the speculation surrounding Biden's mental abilities to rest, Putin called him a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues."

CNN said that according to the Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks, the Russian President said, "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so as not to miss something. He himself does not miss a thing, I assure you, and this was absolutely clear to me."

"Let me say it again: he is focused, he knows what he wants to achieve and does it very skillfully, and you can instantly sense it," the Russian President said during a videoconference meeting with graduates from Russia's Graduate School of Public Administration.