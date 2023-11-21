Biden Does It Again, Confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears

In a ligt-hearted yet awkward moment during the annual Turkey Pardoning Day at the White House, President Joe Biden playfully mixed up the names of pop sensations Taylor Swift and Britney Spears. The incident occurred on Monday during his speech, adding a humorous twist to the event.

What Happened: The Turkey Pardoning Day Blunder

During the speech, the President was discussing the pardoned turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, noting that they went through a difficult journey of traveling over a thousand miles.

"You could say it's harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or," Biden said. After this, he struggled to remember Swift's tour.

"Or Britney's tour," he added. This is where the US President confused the two pop icons by referring Swift to Britney Spears because the 'Toxic' singer is not touring currently.

"She's down in — it's kind of warm in Brazil right now." Swift's tour in Brazil has been a disaster because of the sweltering hot conditions. As he mixed the names of Swift and Spears, he even joked about his old age.

The video of Biden's mix-up circulated on social media, triggering a range of reactions from netizens. Comments on Pop Crave's Twitter post ranged from jokes about the president's age to calls for his resignation. Critics questioned his knowledge and suitability to lead the country.

Swift's Resilience: Brazil Concert Resumed After Fan's Tragic death

In a separate event, Taylor Swift resumed her Brazil concert, honoring the memory of a fan who passed away during the previous show. The 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides, suffered a cardiac arrest amid intense heat at Nilton Santos Stadium. Swift's dedication to her fans prompted an outpouring of support.

This isn't the first time President Biden has had a slip of the tongue. Previous instances include mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president" and a September faux pas involving rapper LL Cool J. These incidents have fueled concerns about Biden's age and fitness for office.

Polls Reflect Worries About Biden's Age

A poll conducted in August revealed that a significant percentage of U.S. adults, including Democrats, considered Biden too old to be effective for another four years. The concerns emerged following Biden's announcement of plans to run for a second term.

White House Press Secretary Addresses Age Concerns

On the occasion of Biden's recent 81st birthday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the president's age and energy during a press conference. She emphasized the importance of experience over age, highlighting Biden's successful legislative achievements.

In the face of growing concerns, the White House continues to stand by President Biden, emphasizing his wisdom, stamina, and ability to lead the nation effectively.