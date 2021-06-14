Biden Confuses 'Syria' with 'Libya,' Tells Reporter to 'Give Me a Break' During G-7 Press Conference

In his latest gaffe, President Joe Biden mixed up "Libya" and "Syria" during a press conference at the G-7 summit in Cornwall, U.K., on Sunday. Biden was discussing humanitarian aid to countries suffering from civil war when he made the blunder. Now, video footage of the incident is being widely circulated on social media.

In the clip, Biden was discussing teaming up with Russia to provide "vital assistance" to "Libya" – a "population that's in real trouble." He then noted that Russia had bitten of more than it can chew with its intervention in "Syria" before mentioning "Libya" again.

"As long as they're there without the ability to bring about some order in the region, you can't do that very well without providing for the basic economic needs of people," Biden said. "So, I'm hopeful that we can find an accommodation where we can save the lives of people in, for example, in Libya."

Biden's team later acknowledged the gaffe, saying the president had meant to say Syria when he referred to Libya. Watch the clip below:

Right-wing social media users instantly seized the opportunity to mock Biden over his senility on Twitter. "81 million people really voted for a dementia patient over some mean tweets," wrote pro-Trump actor Kevin Sorbo.

"Scary a man just elected President of the USA mumbling and rumbling, unable to finish a coherent sentence in such a world stage as the G7 in Cornwall," commented another user.

Biden has often been targeted by the right-wing over his apparent cognitive decline following a White House run blemished by repeated gaffes and other instances of the 78-year-old either becoming confused or tongue-tied during public events.

'120 Days. Give Me a Break. I Need Time'

In a separate clip that has surfaced from the press event, Biden snapped back at a reporter who asked him about former President Donald Trump's policies.Towards the end of the press conference, Biden was asked why he had kept Trump's steel and aluminium sanctions and how that was being received by European leaders.



Biden responds to the question by stating that he had needed time as he has only been President for 120 days and to "give [him] a break." Before taking the question, President Biden said, "I'm going to get in trouble with my staff but go ahead," before adding, "Pretend that I didn't answer you." It has been 144 days since Biden has assumed office.

However, netizens were far from convinced with the president's "excuse" and expressed their displeasure on Twitter: