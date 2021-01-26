President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders in the first week of his administration. While some are aimed at bolstering the nation's coronavirus response, others are intended to dismantle many of former President Donald Trump's policies.

Now, a video of the commander-in-chief admitting to being unaware of the document he is signing before signing it anyway is being widely circulated on social media.

In the clip, posted on YouTube, the 46th President of the United States can be heard saying "I don't know what I'm signing" on camera. Vice President Kamala Harris then appears to urge Biden to sign the unknown executive order anyway before he proceeds to put pen to paper. Watch the video below:

Concerns over Biden's Cognitive Decline

The video comes amid nationwide concerns over Biden's apparent cognitive decline following a White House run blemished by repeated gaffes and other instances of the 78-year-old either becoming confused or tongue-tied.

The video has now racked up hundreds of comments from social media users voicing their concerns over Biden's mental ability to run the country.

"He hasn't even a clue what he's signing or the ramifications it have. God help America," wrote one user, while another commented, "He needs to sign his admittance to the nursing home."

"He's too far gone to make sense. That's the point. He is senile," opined yet another user.

Executive Orders Signed by Biden

In the first days since assuming office Biden has signed as many as 30 executive orders. These include commitments to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall, repealing Trump's travel ban targeting Muslim countries, reversing the former president's military transgender ban, allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US, among others.