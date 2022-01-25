Biden Caught on Hot Mic Calling Fox News Reporter a 'Stupid Son of a B-tch' After He Asks Him a Question About Inflation [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" on Monday after he asked him a question about soaring inflation.

Biden met with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet on Monday to discuss ways to lower prices for American families.

'What a Stupid Son of a B-tch'

Towards the end of the event, members of the press started shouting questions in the hopes that Biden will answer a few before they were ushered out of the White House East Room.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability?" Doocy asked Biden.

"No, it's a great asset â€” more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch," Biden said into a hot mic.

The president's rude remark was cut from the White House video feed but was audible on the C-SPAN stream.

Doocy's question about inflation came after a Fox News poll released Sunday found that 85 percent of Americans are worried about inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 7 percent in December.

Biden Called Doocy to 'Clear the Air,' Said His Comment was 'Nothing Personal'

During a later TV appearance with "Special Report" host Bret Baier, Doocy explained that the president did not want to take any "off-topic" questions so he asked him a question about inflation at an event about inflation.

Later on, Biden called to "clear the air" according to Doocy. Biden reportedly told Doocy that his comments were "nothing personal" and encouraged the Fox News reporter to continue asking about different topics than the rest of the press corps.

Last week, Biden similarly lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for attempting to press him following his controversial remarks at his press conference about the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?" Heinrich asked.

Biden chuckled, softly replying, "What a stupid question."