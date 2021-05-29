Biden Caught Flirting with 'Elementary School-Aged' Girl; Says She looks 19 With Her Legs Crossed While Sitting

US President Joe Biden received flak for commenting on the appearance of a young girl equating her with a '19-year-old girl'. The president made the remarks during his address at a Virginia military base.

Biden who is often termed as 'Creepy Joe' on social media, had created uproar with his remarks when he told a group of underage girls, "I'm coming back and I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they are four years older too!" during his trip to Florida, last year.

What Happened on the Stage ?

During the recent incident which took place while Biden was addressing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis ahead of Memorial Day, he made a remark at a girl who appeared to be 'elementary school-aged.'

Going off script, the President looked towards the girl and said, "I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she's 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed."

A video clip of the incident was shared by The Post Millennial on its Twitter page. Without revealing the name of the girl, the outlet reported that she is the daughter of Brittany Bean, a respected guest and wife of a soldier currently deployed in Afghanistan. Bean, whose kids shared the stage with the Bidens, had introduced the President prior to his address.

Outrage On Social Media Over Remarks

The clip went viral within hours of being posted on Twitter generating over a million views. The widespread anger over Biden's remarks was quite visible on the microblogging site.

"This would be front page news on the New York Times and the lead story on CNN for two weeks if Trump did this. And no, this isn't whataboutism," tweeted a user, as another added, "There is something terribly wrong with this guy, and it is not Alzheimer's."

"Joe Biden simply cannot help himself around girls. This is repugnant: "I love those barrettes in your hair ... man. I'll tell you what, look at her she looks like she's 19-years-old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed," wrote another.