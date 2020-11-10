The US presidential elections that happened in 2020 is undoubtedly the most dramatic poll the nation has ever witnessed. In a dramatic turnaround of events, Joe Biden grabbed more than 270 electoral votes and defeated Donald Trump. However, the Republicans are not happy with how elections were conducted this year, and they have been alleging voting fraud since the day the ballot started rolling.

Donald Trump Could Eventually Win Elections

Republican candidate Donald Trump had also lashed out at the Democrats, and he claimed that they have spoiled the value of democracy in this year's election. Trump has refused to concede the defeat, and he has made it clear that legal proceedings will be initiated to prove how mail votes were manipulated by the democrats.

Donald Trump also claims that he has won the elections, despite no concrete evidence to substantiate his claims. As the election results will be officially certified on December 14, a Bible scholar has bizarrely predicted that Donald Trump will eventually win the US presidential elections.

The predictions are being made by Tom Meyer of Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, while talking exclusively to Express.co.uk.

How Donald Trump Will Win the Election?

According to Meyer, Donald Trump's win is prophecized in the Bible, and he made it clear that things will turn upside down if the highest court interferes in the election.

"Even though the 2020 American presidential election has been called for Joe Biden by the media, I believe Donald Trump, who hasn't conceded, will still win the 2020 election spectacularly. For example, it is no coincidence that 45 days before the 45th President of the United States attempted to be reelected, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg suddenly died, thus, providing President Trump the opportunity to install a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett to fill the liberal judge's place days before the election," said Meyer.

Meyer added that the intervention could result in a legal battle, and finally Donald Trump will be selected as the president of the United States.

In the meantime, the Trump camp has already started claiming that the winner of the 2020 US presidential election will not be decided by the media, but by the court.