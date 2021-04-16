Sara Duterte for President: Why Philippine Leader's Daughter is Not in the Race

Sara Duterte, the daughter of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, revealed that she is not interested in running for the presidency next year. Interestingly, she cited her father saying says 'presidency is no job for a woman'. Sara, a professional lawyer, is currently the mayor of Davao City.

Sara is the first woman mayor and the youngest person elected to the position in the history of the city. She was born in Davao City and is the second child of the Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte. Sara was born Sara Zimmerman Duterte in the year 1978.

She is known to have served as the city Mayor from June 2010 to June 2013. A mother-of-three, Sara vowed to be "useful and to serve the country at all times." She assumed the post that her father Rodrigo held for over 20 years after defeating her father's political rival and House Speaker Prospero Nograles in the 2010 elections.

Education

Sara is a 1999 graduate from San Pedro College with a major in BS Respiratory Therapy. During her inaugural speech as the Mayor of Davao City, Duterte revealed that she wanted to become a paediatrician instead of becoming a politician. In May 2005 Sara earned her graduate degree in law from the San Sebastian College and passed the Philippine Bar Examination in 2006. She is also a reserved full-fledged colonel in the Philippines Armed Forces, according to reports.

Fake Signature

On Thursday, Sara warned the public saying that persons who are using her signature in documents for selling properties should be reported to authorities. Referring to a document that showed her signature as a notary public for a property, Duterte said: "It has come to my attention that some unscrupulous individuals are using a notarial stamp with my name to run a scam selling properties in Taguig City. The signature therein is not mine."

Health Status

Earlier this month, the presidential daughter was on a five-day leave for "personal health management." Duterto quietly flew to Singapore from Davao to Ninoy Aquino International Airport in a Philippine Airlines flight. "I am on leave from April 6-10, 2021," she said, further adding that she has a travel authority to Singapore from the DILG and the reason is personal health management.

Meanwhile, Sara confirmed that she was the one who endorsed the proposal of 'online cockfighting to help recover the revenues that the city lost due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses' to Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, who presented the proposed ordinance to the city council as the city government was seeking new sources for funds.