Bexar County Infant Dies After Being Mauled by Pitbull, Babysitter Charged

The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 1-year-old boy who was mauled by pit bulls earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 27, at Spruce Ridge Drive near Kitty Hawk in Converse, which is 15 miles northeast of San Antonio.

As reported by News4SanAntonio, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Heather Rodriguez, 36, who was babysitting, left the toddler, identified as Jiryiah Johnson, with her 13-year-old daughter when one of the pit bulls broke through the door and forced its way into a bedroom and attacked the baby.

"The 13-year-old was able to maintain control of the baby, but at this point, it was being described to me as almost a tug-of-war for the baby between at least one of the dogs and the little girl," he said.

Investigators noted other dogs joined in the attack on the baby, also biting the 13-year-old. She managed to break away to call 911 then came back to protect the baby from the dogs.

Sheriff's Office officials said Jiryiah was rushed to the hospital where he underwent numerous medical procedures to hopefully stabilize his condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries just before 9:30 p.m. at University Hospital.

Sheriff Salazar said Rodriguez had a citation for having unleashed dogs in May when they wouldn't let a man out of his car. Now, she's charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission and remains at the Bexar County Jail. She could face more charges for the injuries to her daughter.