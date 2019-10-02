James Benford, a top American physicist has claimed that aliens from advanced civilizations could be surveilling earth for hundreds of thousands of years. In his new study, Benford argues that anything within 4.7 million miles away from earth could be real alien spy crafts that might be monitoring human activities.

Tens of thousands of small near-earth objects flyby earth every year and due to its small size, it is practically impossible to track every one of them.

James Benford writes in his study paper, "These near-Earth objects provide an ideal way to watch our world from a secure natural object. That provides resources an ETI [extraterrestrial intelligence] might need: Materials, a firm anchor, and concealment.

"These have been little studied by astronomy and not at all by the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) or planetary radar observations."

Benford also added that scientists should study near-earth objects in an in-depth manner to determine whether they are alien spy ships.

This is not the first time that a top scientist is connecting asteroids with alien sails. A few months ago, Professor Avi Loeb, a top scientist at Harvard claimed that interstellar visitor Oumuamua could be an alien ship. As per Loeb, Oumuamua showed some bizarre trajectory and unexpected acceleration that could be signs of its artificial origin.

In the meantime, Dr Jim Green, a chief scientist at NASA has revealed that the existence of alien life will be discovered in the next couple of years. Green claimed that extraterrestrial discovery will be made before 2021, and he added that the world is not prepared enough to accept the reality of alien existence.

However, SpaceX founder Elon Musk believes that humans are the only conscious civilization in the cosmos, and he made it clear that no proofs of alien life have been discovered in any other nooks of this universe.