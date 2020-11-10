Actor Bert Belasco was found dead in a hotel room in Virginia on Monday. The 38-year-old actor was in Virginia for a movie shoot and was quarantining in the hotel before joining his fellow actors on the set. Belasco is known for his roles of contractor Charles Whitmore and love interest of Nadine Ellis' character on the BET sitcom Let's Stay Together, was 38.

His family and friends could not reach him on the fated day. When he did not respond to calls, the hotel staff informed the police Henrico County police who broke open the door of the room and found him lying motionless. He was pronounced dead shortly. The reason for the death of the actor is not known yet.

Cause of Death Yet to be Ascertained

The detectives and medical examiners are yet to determine the cause of death. However, reports claim that there was no foul play as there was no break in and that the case did not look suspicious. TMZ reported that the actor apparently died of aneurysm.

Belasco lived in California Woodland Hills, California. He was popular for his performance in the Kylie Bunbury-starring baseball drama Pitch at Fox in 2016. He was also seen in Showtime comedy-club drama I'm Dying Up Here in 2018. Other shows include House, Justified, Key and Peele, NCIS: New Orleans and Superstore.

But the show that gave him popularity was Let's Stay Together, created by Jacque Edmonds Cofer which ran on BET for four seasons, from 2011-14. Belasco graduated from Southern Illinois University in theatre. He also trained at Chicago's Second City improv theater. He started appearing in TV shows such as House and Justified in 2007 before landing the role in Let's Stay Together. He has acted in 21 shows including movies.

Condolences Pour in

Expressing shock over death of the actor, Let's Stay Together castmate RonReaco Lee took to Instagram and said: "Beyond saddened by the sudden passing of Bert Belasco. He loved the movie Ghostbusters and he LOVED acting. Bert loved acting more than any actor I've ever met. And he was DAMN good at it too."

Another co-star Jackée tweeted: "Harry Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco – a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether. Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised."