Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju at their condominium in Las Vegas. He was 30 years old. The cause of death is not known yet. Boyce has left behind his mother, Lisa Wayne, and his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

Boyce had played the role of Tyler Crowley in Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart movie Twilight released in 2008. Metropolitan Police Department did not reveal more details about the death. But according to reports, Boyce and Adepoju were found dead at their home on the 3300 block of Casey Drive at 2.48 p.m. on May 13. But the news came out today.

No Criminal Activity on the Spot

The police received a 'dead body' call and the preliminary probe found that there was no trace of any criminal activity on the spot. Boyce as Crowley played a senior at Forks High. He almost hits Bella (played by Kristen Stewart) by his van, when Edward (Robert Pattinson) blocks Crowley's van, leaving a large dent on the vehicle. Crowley did not pursue an acting career later. The only other role he had played was in writer-director Trevor Jackson's short film Apocalypse made in 2018.

Paying her tribute to Boyce, mother Lisa Wayne said that Boyce was all set to start a restaurant business called West Wings. Expressing her love for the son, she said that he did not want her to work as he wanted to make sure she took good care of herself.

'Never Another Hug, Kiss or to Hear Those Words'

"I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion. I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me," Wayne wrote expressing her grief.

She also wrote that the last time she saw him was on May 11, 2020. Boyce would cook for every day. She would go to his apartment to enjoy lunch with him and he would walk her back to her apartment in the same complex. On that day too she ate the leftover lunch prepared for Mother's Day and both watched Dave Chappelle show together. "That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I am broken," she said.