BET Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners, Nominees, Theme and Performances

The 21st annual BET awards took place Sunday, June 27th, honoring Black Americans in the entertainment field. The 2021 edition of the award ceremony with the theme "Year of the Black Woman" honored singers, musicians, TV personalities and people from other industries.

Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Queen Latifah has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement award for her outstanding decades-long career while celebrities such as rapper Cardi B stole with rocking performances on stage. Her song "WAP" won the "Video of the Year" award.

The star-studded night was hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A live audience attended the 21st BET Awards for the first time since the pandemic had started.

"Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend it's a forever mood," Henson said, at the starting of the award ceremony adding: "There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can't nobody be like me and can't nobody be you like you." Legendary rapper DMX, who died after suffering a heart attack earlier this year, was honored with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Method Man and Michael K. Williams at the BET award ceremony.

Performances At BET Awards 2021

MC Lyte, Rapsody, Monie Love and Lil' Kim celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Queen Latifah with covers of her iconic songs "Just Another Day...," "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y." Rap duo City Girls also lit the stage with rocking performance on their single "Twerkulator" at the BET Awards 2021 while Singer Tone Stith performed his song "FWM" and gay rapper Lil Nas X performed his single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" from the BET Amplified Music stage on Sunday at the award ceremony.

BET Awards 2021 Winners List

Album of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales"

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist: Beyoncé - "H.E.R."

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist: Chris Brown

Best Group: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration: "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Lil Baby

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Video of the Year: "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Video Director of the Year: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Best New Artist: Giveon

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award: "Strong God" — Kirk Franklin

BET Her Award: "Good Days" Sza

Best International Act: Burna Boy, Nigeria

Viewer's Choice Award": "Savage (Remix)" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

Best Movie: "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Actress: Andra Day

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman

Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award: Lebron James

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act: Bree Runway, United Kingdom

BET Awards 2021 Nominees

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales"

Chloe x Halle - "Ungodly Hour"

DaBaby - "Blame it on Baby"

The Weeknd - "After Hours"

Nas - "King's Disease"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Good News"

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Summer Walker

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6LACK

Anderson Paak

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Migos

Chris Brown & Young Thug

Best Collaboration

"Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

"Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

"For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

"What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Drake

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Latto

Saweetie

Doja Cat

Video of the Year

"Up" - Cardi B

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake ft. Lil Durk

"Leave the Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown and Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Colin Tilley

BET Her Award

"So Done" - Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

"Anti Queen" - Bri Steves

"Baby Girl" - Chloe x Halle

"Baby Mama" - Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

"Rooted" - Ciara ft. Ester Dean

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Pooh Shiesty

Jack Harlow

Latto

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura - France

Diamond Platnumz - Tanzania

Young T & Bugsey - United Kingdom

Youssopha - France

Emicida - Brazil

Headie One - United Kingdom

Wizkid - Nigeria

Viewer's Choice Award

"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake ft. Lil Durk

"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Rockstar" – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

"In Jesus Name" - Bebe Winans

"Thank You For It All" - Marvin Sapp

"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann

"Never Lost" - Cece Winans

"Hold Us Together" - H.E.R.

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Issa Rae

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Best Movie

"Coming 2 America"

"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"One Night in Miami"

"Soul"

Youngstars Award

Lonnie Chavis

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Storm Reid

Michael Epps

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Bramsito - France

Arlo Parks - United Kingdom

MC Dricka - Brazil

Ronisia - France

Elaine - South Africa

Tems - Nigeria