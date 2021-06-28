BET Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners, Nominees, Theme and Performances

The 21st annual BET awards took place Sunday, June 27th, honoring Black Americans in the entertainment field. The 2021 edition of the award ceremony with the theme "Year of the Black Woman" honored singers, musicians, TV personalities and people from other industries.
Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Queen Latifah has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement award for her outstanding decades-long career while celebrities such as rapper Cardi B stole with rocking performances on stage. Her song "WAP" won the "Video of the Year" award.
The star-studded night was hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A live audience attended the 21st BET Awards for the first time since the pandemic had started.
"Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend it's a forever mood," Henson said, at the starting of the award ceremony adding: "There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can't nobody be like me and can't nobody be you like you." Legendary rapper DMX, who died after suffering a heart attack earlier this year, was honored with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Method Man and Michael K. Williams at the BET award ceremony.
Performances At BET Awards 2021
MC Lyte, Rapsody, Monie Love and Lil' Kim celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Queen Latifah with covers of her iconic songs "Just Another Day...," "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y." Rap duo City Girls also lit the stage with rocking performance on their single "Twerkulator" at the BET Awards 2021 while Singer Tone Stith performed his song "FWM" and gay rapper Lil Nas X performed his single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" from the BET Amplified Music stage on Sunday at the award ceremony.
BET Awards 2021 Winners List
Album of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales"
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist: Beyoncé - "H.E.R."
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist: Chris Brown
Best Group: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration: "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Lil Baby
Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Video of the Year: "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Video Director of the Year: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Best New Artist: Giveon
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award: "Strong God" — Kirk Franklin
BET Her Award: "Good Days" Sza
Best International Act: Burna Boy, Nigeria
Viewer's Choice Award": "Savage (Remix)" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
Best Movie: "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Best Actress: Andra Day
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman
Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award: Lebron James
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act: Bree Runway, United Kingdom
BET Awards 2021 Nominees
Album of the Year
Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales"
Chloe x Halle - "Ungodly Hour"
DaBaby - "Blame it on Baby"
The Weeknd - "After Hours"
Nas - "King's Disease"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Good News"
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Summer Walker
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6LACK
Anderson Paak
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Migos
Chris Brown & Young Thug
Best Collaboration
"Rockstar" — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
"Cry Baby" — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
"For the Night" — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
"What's Poppin (Remix)" — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Drake
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Latto
Saweetie
Doja Cat
Video of the Year
"Up" - Cardi B
"Do It" - Chloe x Halle
"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake ft. Lil Durk
"Leave the Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic
"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown and Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Colin Tilley
BET Her Award
"So Done" - Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
"Anti Queen" - Bri Steves
"Baby Girl" - Chloe x Halle
"Baby Mama" - Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
"Rooted" - Ciara ft. Ester Dean
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Pooh Shiesty
Jack Harlow
Latto
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura - France
Diamond Platnumz - Tanzania
Young T & Bugsey - United Kingdom
Youssopha - France
Emicida - Brazil
Headie One - United Kingdom
Wizkid - Nigeria
Viewer's Choice Award
"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake
"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake ft. Lil Durk
"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Rockstar" – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
"In Jesus Name" - Bebe Winans
"Thank You For It All" - Marvin Sapp
"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann
"Never Lost" - Cece Winans
"Hold Us Together" - H.E.R.
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Issa Rae
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Best Movie
"Coming 2 America"
"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"One Night in Miami"
"Soul"
Youngstars Award
Lonnie Chavis
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Storm Reid
Michael Epps
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Claressa Shields
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Bramsito - France
Arlo Parks - United Kingdom
MC Dricka - Brazil
Ronisia - France
Elaine - South Africa
Tems - Nigeria