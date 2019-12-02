Apple has so far been very conservative in terms of what it includes and what it doesn't in the iPhone boxes. But now, it seems that one of the biggest wish of Apple fans worldwide is about to come true. The iPhone maker may consider including the AirPods with the upcoming 2020 iPhones.

According to a report by DigiTimes, industry sources claim that Apple is considering bundling their 2020 iPhone models with its true wireless earbuds for the first time ever.

Other smartphone brands may also do the same

Apple's arch-rival Samsung bundles its wireless Galaxy Buds as part of the in-box contents of its flagship Galaxy Fold smartphone. However, Apple has never done the same. As per the report, Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi is also considering to bundle its wireless earbuds with its 2020 phones. The report also suggests that chip demand for the true wireless stereo earbuds will be very strong if that's the case.

Apple's largest selling accessories

Many of us have hoped that when we open the iPhone box we find AirPods instead of the wired EarPods, or at least when we buy an iPhone we get the AirPods as complimentary. But the AirPods, which have become a fashion accessory of sorts, are among Apple's largest selling accessories and are a source of revenue for the tech giant. It is hard to imagine that Apple could be giving away such a money spinner along with the iPhone package.

Also, Apple has been hesitant about upgrading the in-box contents of its iPhones. It took many years to upgrade the measly 5W standard iPhone charger to a 18W adapter inside the box of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 still comes with the 5W adapter to keep its cost low and if anyone want to buy a fast charger they need to shell out extra.

Can Apple be so generous?

Apple does not include its premium accessories with its iPhones since the company makes money by selling the them separately. That Apple could include the AirPods with the iPhone 12 series seems a bit of big ask. However, we cannot completely rule out the odds since the AirPods have two different models now - the regular AirPods 2 and the newer, more advanced AirPods Pro.

What Apple could do (if it wishes) is to include the regular AirPods 2 without the wireless charging case along with iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. We cannot expect Apple to be very generous with the iPhone 12 because it is a relatively cheaper device.

Whether or not Apple chooses to bundle the AirPods with its upcoming smartphones, there's a higher possibility of other manufacturers including their respective wireless earbuds along their upcoming phones. If Apple goes against its sales strategy and includes the AirPods, it's going to win a lot of hearts, although not much profits.