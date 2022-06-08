Berlin Car Incident: 1 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Crashed Into a Crowd of People Outside a Church in West Berlin (VIDEO)

At least one person was killed and 30 were injured after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd of people outside a West Berlin church. Witnesses revealed that a silver Renault Clio drove into people on Rankestrasse street on Wednesday morning around 10:30 am.

Two passersby held the driver, who was trying to flee the scene. He is under police custody now. But, officials have not released any details about the man and have refused to say anything about whether the crash was deliberate.

Witnesses said the car drove 'very fast' towards the pavement before mounting it several times, traveling around 600ft through crowds before crashing through the front window of a Douglas perfume shop.

The crash happened just yards from where an Islamist extremist killed 12 people at a Christmas market in 2016 by ramming them with a stolen van.

