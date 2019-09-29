Just days after reports were debunked about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner remarrying rumours, a new report claims that the actor's ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, is dating just to make him jealous.

After Radar Online reported Shookus was dating Jon Hamm, Life & Style magazine claimed that she was doing so just to make Affleck jealous as the "Batman" actor knows Hamm very well.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Lindsay's going out with Jon simply to make Ben jealous. She's a smart woman who knows how to play the game," a source told Life & Style magazine. However, these claims are completely untrue.

Rumours about Shookys and Hamm dating surfaced after the two were spotted together at the opening of a Broadway show earlier this month.

However, a spokesperson for Hamm told Gossip Cop that the two were "just friends."

Earlier this week, rumours surfaced that Affleck and his ex-wife Garner were planning to get married again in Hawaii end of this year. According to Woman's Day, Affleck proposed to Garner and she said "yes." The report claimed that after Affleck fought his alcohol addiction, the "Alias" actress decided to get back with him.

"She's told pals that she's happier than ever and says Ben's become a soppy romantic," a source told Woman's Day. "He writes love notes for her, which he leaves around the house," the source added.

"For so long, she couldn't see herself dating... Her friends are very excited that she is dating. She is very much trying to get things private though," the source added.

However, these claims were debunked by Gossip Cop.

Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and got married in 2005. After their split, the two have been focusing on co-parenting their three kids together -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Since her split, Garner has moved on and is currently dating Cali Group chairman John Miller.