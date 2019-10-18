Ben Affleck, who has always been a doting father to his kids despite his split with Jennifer Garner, was seen spending time with his children and his mother Christine Boldt. The outing took place Wednesday, just a day after false rumours surfaced that the actor was involved in a "flirty friendship" with one of his co-stars.

Affleck was seen stepping out in a casual slate cotton blazer at the Brentwood area with his mom. He wore the coat over a white Harley Davidson t-shirt with a pair of loose-fitting jeans. While the "Gone Girl" actor was with his kids, his ex-wife Garner grabbed lunch with a female friend in nearby Beverly Hills.

Garner sported a chic look in a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of slim black pants. She completed her look with a pair of round tortoiseshell sunglasses and knee-high black leather boots.

Garner and Affleck got married in 2005 and welcomed three children -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, seven. The duo announced their split in 2018. Garner soon moved on from her relationship with Affleck and has been dating businessman John Miller.

Affleck, who fought his addiction, dated Lindsay Shookus, but later the two ended their short relationship. Since then several reports surfaced linking the actor to other stars. However, the rumours turned out to be false.

While there were rumours that Affleck and Garner are not in good terms, the duo have been co-parenting their children.

A new report recently falsely claimed that Affleck was sending flirty text messages to his co-star Jodie Comer. A source told Woman's Day magazine that Affleck was having a "flirty friendship" with Comer, with whom he will star in the upcoming movie "The Last Duel."

"If you ask me, Ben's got his sights on more than just a working relationship," the insider said. "Ben knew she would be perfect for the role he had in mind for her, but more than that, once he met her in person, he was captivated. He's been texting her for weeks now."

"Jodie's hoping it will turn into a date or two, so they can see how things would be between them once work is taken out of the equation," the unknown tipster added. However, Gossip Cop debunked the rumour.