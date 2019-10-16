Ben Affleck has been surrounded by several false rumours following his split with Jennifer Garner. A new report now claims that the actor was sending flirty text messages to his co-star Jodie Comer.

A source allegedly told Woman's Day magazine that Affleck was having a "flirty friendship" with Comer, with whom he will share the screen for the upcoming movie "The Last Duel."

"If you ask me, Ben's got his sights on more than just a working relationship," the insider said. "Ben knew she would be perfect for the role he had in mind for her, but more than that, once he met her in person, he was captivated. He's been texting her for weeks now."

"Jodie's hoping it will turn into a date or two, so they can see how things would be between them once work is taken out of the equation," the unknown tipster added. However, rumour debunking site Gossip Cop said that these claims were completely false.

Just last month, the same tabloid had falsely reported that Affleck had reunited with former wife Garner and the duo was planning to remarry in Hawaii. The truth, however, is that Garner has moved on from her relationship with Affleck and has been dating businessman John Miller. Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck are only focused on co-parenting their children -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Garner and Affleck, 47, finalized their divorce in November 2018 after announcing their plans to split. The duo was married for 10 years.

In September, rumours surfaced that Garner was having a baby with Affleck following his sobriety. But Garner's pregnancy rumours were also false.