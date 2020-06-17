Jessica More, the diva who is part of the reality television show "Below Deck" has shared a sexy Instagram photo on her official handle. In the steamy update, Jessica is seen sporting a sultry floral bikini while flaunting her assets, taking the internet by storm. The photo has grabbed thousands of eyeballs on the photo-sharing platform. The photo has racked up over a thousand likes and views on her social media handle. Even if she doesn't have a huge fan base, she's loved by all for her participation in the reality show. Sharing the picture, Jessica wrote in the caption, "Just sipping my drink minding my own business. How are we feeling after last nights episode? #BelowDeckMed."

Jessica, in an interview with MEA WorldWide recently, hinted at having a 'hot and steamy' equation with Robert Westergaard, who is originally from South Africa. He is one of the deckhands in the new season of "Below deck: Mediterranean". Being a professional model and a handsome hunk, his hotness is irresistible to the contestants on the show. Jessica is known for her calm and accommodating approach at work, which has helped her survive the hostile environment on the show.

"Below Deck Mediterranean" has already established the fact that it is going to showcase explosive drama throughout its 5th season. Hannah Ferrier and Lara Flumiani's friction is an addition to the show's dramatic elements. Jessica knows how to take control of the environment on the show as she asks questions when she doesn't know and follows orders diligently. She's a complete team player and her goal is only to ensure that the charter guests have a great time on The Wellington.

Check out the latest photo of Jessica More that has left fans drooling on the internet: