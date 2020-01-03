Supermodel Bella Hadid is known for luxurious lifestyle, so it's not surprising that the stunner had a glamorous way to ring in the new year. The younger Hadid sister celebrated 2020 by posing in the tiniest blue Chanel bikini in a number of pictures that she uploaded to her Instagram account. In her caption, Bella humbly added that she was incredibly "thankful" for her friends and her life.

The model has been on holiday in the exclusive Caribbean island of St. Bart's. The hotspot is known to be a favorite of the Hollywood elite, and Bella no doubt fit right into the A-List crowd. Fortunately for fans, she made sure to share a number of shots with her followers.

In one picture, she leaned against a cushion while on a yacht with her friend Fai Khadra. Dressed in an aqua blue bikini, she stared out over a beautiful orange and purple sunset. The snapshot managed to be both sweet and casual, with Bella looking low-key in a messy bun and gold hoop earrings.

In the next shot, Bella showed off the famously incredible figure by standing against the rail of the yacht. She flaunted her long legs by standing on her tip-toes and bending her knee.

Bella also uploaded a video of herself jet-skiing in the water. Showing her sense of adventure, the model did not hold back and zoomed across the waves with some stunning cliffs setting the background.

"Wow .... can't be more thankful for this life and friends intertwined ... unbelievable," she wrote as her caption.

In addition to the pictures, Bella also uploaded a number of Instagram stories. In screenshots obtained by The Daily Mail, the model is seen showcasing her cleavage in a steamy clip that explains just how she has managed to earn over 27 million followers.

"Some lone meditation," she captioned the video, along with a yellow heart emoji.

They were not the only sizzling photos Bella has recently posted

Bella also floored fans by posing in a denim inspired bikini as her last update before the New Year.

"I wish you all the best best best," she wrote, along with a blue heart emoji. In the series of pictures, she showed off the set while pulling down a pair of matching denim shorts. Behind her is again the beautiful ocean scenery.

The model is no stranger to posting steamy pictures. Another picture that fans loved was when she showed off her toned torso in an unbuttoned shirt, as was previously covered by The International Business Times.