Bella Hadid is currently having a gala time at mom Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm. However, the model is making sure to keep her fans updated by posting hot and sexy pictures of herself on Instagram. On Friday, Hadid shared a video, flaunting her midriff while sporting a French-cut thong as she recorded herself in the mirror from her bathroom.

In the video, the 23-year-old sported a black crop top, displaying her toned abs and physique. She paired it with skimpy underwear. You can also hear some sexy track in the background. ''Sleepy girl, enjoying it,'' Bella captioned the post.

She previously posted a sweet family photo as she celebrated Christmas with mom Yolanda, sister Gigi and brother Anwar. The 23-year-old American model rocked a red hood which featured a festive snowflake print.

Hadid's eyewear launch

Recently, Bella revealed that she's all set to launch her own eyewear line in collaboration with Chrome Hearts and shared the video on her Instagram handle. The eyewear line was launched on December 7, 2019, and is available both on physical and online stores.

She captioned her video as, ''Good morning. My Bella x @chromeheartsofficial eyewear, in stores 12/07. I hope you love them as much as we do... Extra special additions coming in the next few days... Working with you is heaven to me @laurielynnstark @jessejostark @saltystate @chromeheartsxbella.''

Bella and The Weeknd's split

On the personal front, Bella had been dating The Weeknd off and on for a few years before they split in August. The couple reportedly split due to 'distance,' according to an E! News source from August.

''They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,' the source explains. 'Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut,'' the source said.

Meanwhile, a report in Page Six suggested that Bella's sister Gigi Hadid may be preparing a move out of New York City, as she was seen packing up her Noho apartment with the help of Yolanda. Gigi bought the two-bedroom apartment in 2016 for $4 million, but there is no indication she's moving yet. However, Gigi was still seen in the family photos celebrating holidays.