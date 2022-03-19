Belize Villagers Force British Royals to Cancel Visit; William and Kate Trip Condemned as 'Slap in the Face'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been forced to terminate their first visit on a Caribbean trip following protests from residents of Belize raising the issue of colonialism.

William and Kate canceled their visit last night as a protest was held against the visit to Indian Creek where villagers described the trip as 'colonialism' and a 'slap in the face'.

Football Field Issue

Villagers are believed to be unhappy as their football field was being cleared without their consultation to facilitate the landing of the helicopter of the couple. The protest was also part of a long-running row over communal land rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the UK later today to fly to Belize and will enjoy an official welcome at the airport before meeting the prime minister. Their trip â€“ in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee â€“ will begin in earnest tomorrow and they had been due to travel to Indian Creek, home to fewer than 1,000 people, according to Daily Mail.

FFI Land Dispute

William and Kate were set to visit Akte'iL Ha cacao farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains, famous for sustainable farming. But Indian Creek village has been in conflict with Flora and Fauna International, a charity that owns an adjoining, contested property and is patronized by William since 2020.

People in the area have said that they have not been consulted about the visit and after holding a community meeting this week, residents staged protests a day back.

Residents are angry that 12,000 acres of land, which has been termed as private property by FFI agents, is not allowed for community use.

Villagers do not want the royal couple to land on their land and they have conveyed that the couple could land anywhere except their lands.

Initially, when locals were not aware of the guests who were to visit the village, organizers asked locals to let them use the football field for a high-profile visit. But as they became aware that it is the royal couple who are set to visit their village, locals became angry over the visit due to the FFI issue and started underlining the issue of colonialism. Last year in December, FFI is believed to have bought the disputed land at Boden Creek maintaining that the area was under threat and the charity will take actions to protect it.