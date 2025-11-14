Belgian Showjumper Dies After Being Kicked in the Head by Horse

A 22-year-old showjumper has died after reportedly being struck in the head by a horse. The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 4 while Jill Mollen was working at a horse stable.

Witnesses said she had been walking past a horse to move it when, moments later, she was discovered unconscious in a nearby meadow with a severe head injury.

She was transported in critical condition from Stal Ceulemans in Sint-Katelijne-Waver, located between Brussels and Antwerp.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery, Jill could not be saved. Stal Ceulemans announced her death on Sunday (November 9), stating: "Today we received the heartbreaking news that Jill, our young employee who was seriously injured earlier this week in the accident at our stable, has unfortunately passed away."

Her grieving parents shared that they found some solace in the fact that her organs would help others, saying her "warmth and strength will continue to live on in the lives she touches." Authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

Jill was remembered as a skilled and passionate rider. Her social media bio highlighted her love for showjumping and the motto: "Do it with your heart or not at all." Bram Van Hulle of the equestrian outlet Equnews told local reporters that such accidents can occur suddenly and without fault.

Horse riding remains widely practiced in Belgium, even though international studies rank it among the most dangerous sports, behind only cycling and motorcycling.

In recent years, the country has seen multiple tragic accidents, including the death of 11-year-old Jules from Vorselaar in August after a fall at a pony event, and a 20-year-old rider who was crushed during a showjumping competition in Flémalle last year.