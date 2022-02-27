Russia Hands Out Gas Masks to Its Troops in Ukraine Invasion? Is Putin Considering a Chemical Attack?

Russia has handed out gas masks to its troops and militia in the Donetsk region amid its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, prompting speculations that Moscow's troops could begin a chemical attack against Kyiv under false pretenses. Prompting speculations that Vladimir Putin could be considering a chemical attack as an option have risen as he is believed to be infuriated over the progress of Russian troops in this invasion.

Occupation forces are also handing out, actively, gas masks to local militants and the Russian military in Donetsk Oblast, said Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova citing the country's intelligence reports. The envoy also stressed that the information is being made public to alert people and world powers.

Russia May Plan to Blow up Some Industrial Tanks With Chemicals

"So we are making this information public to warn that there might be a possibility of provocation. There are different versions of what would they do, [perhaps] after blowing up some industrial tanks with chemicals," said Markarova.

She also underlined that, unlike the Russian occupiers, Kyiv does not resort to such methods.

Ukraine Security Service

It came after the Ukraine Security Service conveyed that Moscow distributed gas masks to troops and local militants in occupied Donetsk Oblast in preparation for a new strike, reported Washington Examiner.

Donetsk region lies in Ukraine's east and it was one of the two areas Russian insurgents occupied earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, said in a tweet on Saturday, "Russian propaganda has gone off the rails and speculates Ukraine might be preparing to drop a 'dirty bomb' on the Russian territory. This is a sick fake. Ukraine doesn't have nuclear weapons, doesn't conduct any work to create/acquire them. We are a responsible member of the NPT."

It came after Putin began a three-pronged assault earlier this week against Ukraine. One line of Russian troops focused to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government in Kyiv while the other two lines aim to target the military bases in eastern Ukraine, the region where the Ukrainian military has been deployed for the last eight years over Russian aggressions and separatist acts.