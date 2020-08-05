A huge explosion in Beirut's port area ripped through the Lebanon capital, killing as many as 100 people and injuring more than 4,000 others, on Tuesday evening.

Video footage of the explosion showed an enormous orange fireball creating a mushroom cloud in the sky before sending window-shattering shockwaves that shook the city to its very core.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has now declared a two-week state of emergency and between 200,000 and 250,000 people have been left homeless due to the widespread damage caused by the blast, according to Beirut's governor Marwan Abboud.

The magnitude of the blast, which was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse near the port, was such that it not only blew out windows up to 6 miles away but tremors from the explosion were also felt in neighboring Cyprus, which is about 150 miles from Beirut.

Bridal Shoot Rocked by Blast

The impact from the explosion also affected a bride's wedding shoot taking place in downtown Beirut and footage from the shoot has now gone viral on social media. The clip shows a beautiful bride dressed in a white gown posing with flowers in a top-to-bottom shot of the bride when the bride's gown is blown back by what appears to be shockwaves from the blast.

The cameramen then immediately try to run to safety before heading in the opposite direction, where shattered windows are visible. The bride is then seen being escorted out of the courtyard, which has now been left devastated by the explosion. Watch the video below:

CCTV Footage of Blast's Impact

Social media has since been flooded with videos of the blast's impact, including surveillance footage showing a migrant worker saving a child from the windows following the blast, a father protecting his son from the explosion inside his home and a supermarket next to the port getting blown away by the blast. Here are the videos: