Behind Your Touch Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

Behind Your Touch episode 13 will air on JTBC Saturday (September 23) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter will follow detective Moon Jang Yeol and veterinarian Bong Ye Boon as they investigate the murder mystery. The episode may also focus on troubled moments for Kim Sun Woo while staying suspicious of his actions. He may struggle to hide his secrets from the veterinarian after she gets close to the detective.

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a veterinarian named Bong Ye Boon. She lives in a crime-free village called Mujin with her grandfather and aunt. Her life changes after she gets a supernatural ability to see the past lives of people and animals. An unpleasant encounter with a detective named Moon Jang Yeol turns her life upside down. She becomes a part of every investigation in the village. The detective seeks her help to solve the cases.

Here is everything about Behind Your Touch episode 13, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The new episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 23) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Behind Your Touch Episode 13:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

After watching the heartbreaking cliffhanger of episode 13, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for the detective and the veterinarian. The preview for this week shows the duo working together on the mysteries behind the murder cases. They will try to find out the serial killer in Mujin. The promo video features Kim Sun Woo as the prime suspect. Is he a serial killer?

EXO member Suho described his character as someone who gets entangled in mystery. The viewers will learn more about this friendly outsider in the upcoming episode. The detective might send Kim Sun Woo behind bars because of his suspicious behavior.

"Sun Woo, who boasts handsome looks and a caring personality, is a character veiled in mystery. He is a part-timer at a convenience store and exudes a mysterious aura, so I pondered a lot and tried my best to imbue every line of dialogue with meaning while acting," the EXO member said.

Meanwhile, the producers teased an emotional journey for the detective and the veterinarian in the upcoming episode. According to them, the detective will do anything to cheer the veterinarian after she feels guilty following her grandfather's sudden demise. The detective will go out of his way to console the veterinarian, who struggles to overcome the sorrow of her loss.

"Moon Jang Yeol will reveal his warm feelings for Bong Ye Bun, who is going through a difficult time. Please keep an eye on the emotional journey of these two people, who seeped into each other's hearts without realizing it, as they overcome great sorrow together," the producers shared.