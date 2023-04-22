Bed Friend Ending, Episode 10 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Bed Friend ending might feature a happy ending for King and Uea. Episode 10 will air on GMM ONE Saturday, April 22, at 10.45 pm ICT. Wedding bells could ring for the onscreen couple in the finale. People in Thailand can watch the last chapter of this mini-series on TV.

The followers of this Thai BL drama from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including iQIYI App.

GagaOOLala App and iQIYI App will stream the mini-series in some regions. In other countries, Mandee Channel will release every episode with subtitles weekly. But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Bed Friend episode 4:

Australia - 2.45 pm

The UK - 3.45 pm

India - 9.15 pm

The Philippines - 11.45 pm

South Korea - 12.45 am

The US - 10.45 am

Spoilers

King and Uea will take the next step in their relationship towards the end of Bed Friend, which will air on Saturday. The promo for this week hints at a wedding ceremony. It shows King informing his parents that he will propose to Uea next month. Although King's parents are not confident about his decision, he explains why he chose Uea as his life partner.

King tells his parents that he always wanted to love someone and look after that person for the rest of his life. He thinks Uea is that person. So, he wants to take their relationship to the next level. The clip then shows Jade teasing his friends about their upcoming wedding.

The followers of this Thai BL drama can watch the last chapter to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The preview features a glimpse of the scene where King proposes to Uea and takes him on a trip. It also teases an engagement ceremony for the onscreen couple.

Bed Friend Episode 9 Recap

Previously, King helped Uea gather evidence against his abusive stepfather. But Uea hesitates to file a complaint against the person who ruined the relationship with his mother. While the onscreen couple discusses it, King receives a call from the detective. The officer informed King that they received a complaint against Uea's stepfather. He got arrested soon. When the police officers take his abusive stepfather away, Uea quietly watches it from afar with King.

King and Uea get closer to each other after the incident. So, King decides to take their relationship to the next level. He introduces Uea to his parents. King's mother says no to their relationship at first. But she decides to give her son a chance. It makes the onscreen couple happy.