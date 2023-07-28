Be My Favorite Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Be My Favourite episode 10 will air on GMM 25 Friday (July 28) at 10.30 pm ICT. The chapter will continue to focus on the onscreen romance between Botkawee and Pisaeng Jirawarakul. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on GMM 25.

Thai dramas lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, and the UK can watch the mini-series with subtitles on ViuTV or the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel.

But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon. Here is everything about Be My Favorite episode 10, including the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the international air timings of Be My Favourite episode 10:

Australia - 2.30 pm

The UK - 3.30 pm

India - 9.00 pm

The Philippines - 11.30 pm

South Korea - 12.30 am

The US - 10.30 am

Spoilers

The drama revolves around the life of Botkawee. He was in love with his classmate Phrae Mai while studying at the university. But things take an unexpected turn after he travels back in time 12 years later due to a magical, musical crystal ball. He finds himself on the love radar of Pisaeng, a popular student at the university. Botkawee never liked Pisaeng while he was a student.

The viewers are curious about the romantic relationship between Botkawee and Pisaeng. The story gets bubbled up and down with every episode. It keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats with surprising cliffhangers every week. Watch Be My Favourite episode 10 to know what lies ahead for Botkawee, Pisaeng, and Phrae Mai this week.

The mini-series stars Krist Perawat Sangpotirat, Fluke Gawin Caskey, Aye Sarunchana Apisamaimongkol, Aou Thanaboon Kiatniran, Title Kirati Puangmalee, Jus Justina Suvanvihok, Kob Songsit Rungnopakunsi, Tom Phollawat Manuprasert, Grace Mahadumrongkul, and Pu Montree Jenuksorn.