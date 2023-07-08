Be My Favorite Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Be My Favourite episode 8 will air on GMM 25 Friday (July 14) at 10.30 pm ICT. Botkawee will try to make his life better again with the help of Pisaeng Jirawarakul in the upcoming chapter. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on GMM 25.

Thai dramas lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, and the UK can watch the mini-series with subtitles on ViuTV or the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel.

But the international fans of this drama will have to wait a couple of hours more from the original telecast time for the episode release. The subtitling team may release the chapter soon.

Here are the international air timings of Be My Favourite episode 8:

Australia - 2.30 pm

The UK - 3.30 pm

India - 9.00 pm

The Philippines - 11.30 pm

South Korea - 12.30 am

The US - 10.30 am

Spoilers

The drama revolves around the life of Botkawee. He was in love with his classmate Phrae Mai while studying at the university. But things take an unexpected turn after he travels back in time 12 years later due to a magical, musical crystal ball. After returning to the present, he finds himself on the love radar of Pisaeng, a popular student at the university. Botkawee never liked Pisaeng while he was a student.

Previously, Botkawee found himself in trouble after traveling forth in time. Though he managed to become the famous musician he dreamt of, he was lonely again. He lost almost all his friends while chasing success. Phrae Mai married Nut, Pisaeng leads a lonely life, and Max struggles to keep Botkawee focused on his career.

The viewers are curious if Botkawee will ever admit his feelings for Pisaeng. The story gets bubbled up and down with every episode. It keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats with surprising cliffhangers every week. Watch Be My Favourite episode 8 to know what lies ahead for Botkawee, Pisaeng, and Phrae Mai this week.

The mini-series stars Krist Perawat Sangpotirat, Fluke Gawin Caskey, Aye Sarunchana Apisamaimongkol, Aou Thanaboon Kiatniran, Title Kirati Puangmalee, Jus Justina Suvanvihok, Kob Songsit Rungnopakunsi, Tom Phollawat Manuprasert, Grace Mahadumrongkul, and Pu Montree Jenuksorn.