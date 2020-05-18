A woman died after getting trapped inside a burning building in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Saturday, even as two other occupants were rescued. Firefighters arrived at the scene on East 16th Street in Bayonne to extinguish the "multiple alarm structure fire" after responding to a call, according to Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bartos.

The Fire Department was alerted about the fire on 18th East 16th St at approximately 6:16 p.m., Bartos noted. Upon arrival, the firefighters saw heavy plumes of smoke billowing out of the two-story wooden structure.

Two occupants of the building were rescued and rushed to the Bayonne Medical Center via ambulance. Additionally, a woman trapped on the first floor of the building was also removed and transported to the local hospital, where she was later declared dead, Bartos explained. The firefighters managed to get the fire under control at about 7:01 p.m.

"Firefighters worked quickly and professionally to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby structure on the dense and narrow block," Bartos said in a statement on social media. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bayonne Fire Department, the Bayonne Police Department, and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office."

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management described the blaze as "a multiple alarm structure fire" when asking residents to avoid the area on social media. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Second Bayonne fire in two days

The incident took place two days after a massive four-alarm fire engulfed a three-story house on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne on Thursday, May 14. Large plumes of smoke could be seen for miles while firefighters tried to get the fire under control.

One person was injured in the incident and was taken to the Bayonne Medical Center for treatment but is expected to be "OK." The devastating fire ravaged the structure to the extent that it would have to be demolished. The blaze left a total of 45 people displaced and they are now under the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross.