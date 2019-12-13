Bayern Munich's winger Kingsley Coman endured a terrible knee injury during his team's match against Tottenham Hotspurs in UEFA Champions League. The 23-year old was charging up the pitch on the left-flank when he seemed to contort his knee in a most terrible manner.

Immediately, medical attendants had to be brought on to the turf to give attention to the injured player. Bayern have released an official statement wherein they have revealed the actual nature of the injury to their player. While the initial fears were of an ACL injury or hyperextension of the knee, it has turned out to be a capsule tear in the right knee.

Luckily for the Munich-based team, they were able to recover from the shock and register a 3-1 win over their opponents from England.

An ACL injury would have resulted in a recovery period of many months. But with this being a different type of damage, there is no clarity as of now on how much time Coman will have to spend on the sidelines.

Here is the official statement from the German side:

"The diagnosis from club doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt late on Wednesday night revealed a capsule tear in the left knee. Coman also pulled his biceps tendon and jarred the knee joint. The knee will be immobilised for a while with a splint."

This is the second time in the last two years that Coman has suffered a serious injury. Last year, while playing in a game against Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga – the first match of the season – the winger had to leave the field after receiving a strong tackle from the opposition player Nico Shulz.

The chief of Bayern Munich Hansi Flick also informed the reporters about the current state of Coman's injury. "His injury obviously overshadows the win. We don't know how serious it is yet, he is still undergoing examinations."