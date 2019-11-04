Bayern Munich sacked club manager Niko Kovac on Sunday after a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. This was Bayern's worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade. "FC Bayern Munich have relieved head coach Niko Kovac of his duties," the club said in a statement.

"The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action. Uli Hoeneß, Hasan Salihamidzic and I had an open and serious discussion with Niko this Sunday based on that and came to the mutual decision that Niko is no longer head coach of FC Bayern" Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a club statement.

Bayern Munich had lost just two games this season but they had also drawn three. "We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season's double win" added Rummenigge.

The 48-year-old German-Croatian manager Niko Kovac came under constant scrutiny recently. Bayern Munich are currently four points behind league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach. They have already conceded 16 goals this season - Bayern's worst defensive show since 2008-09 Bundesliga season.

Niko Kovac stated: "I think this is the correct decision for the club at this time. The results and the way we've played lately have led me to this decision. My brother Robert and I would like to thank FC Bayern for these past 18 months. During that time our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the very best."

Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take command of Bayern Munich until further notice. The German club will face Olympiacos mid-week in a Champions League encounter while they will lock horns against arch-rivals Borrusia Dortmund on Saturday.

Former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho are among the front-runners to take over Bayern Munich according to various reports.