Bay Area Man Fatally Stabbed Sex Offender Because 'They Hurt Children' After Looking Them Up on Online Registry

A Fremont man is accused of targeting a sex offender in a fatal stabbing that took place last week.

Varun Suresh, 29, was arrested by Fremont Police Department on Thursday for allegedly stabbing and killing David Brimmer in front of a Fremont home.

According to authorities, Suresh tracked Brimmer down using information he searched on California's Megan's Law Website – a public sex offender registry. The suspect said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," according to court documents.

Suresh Told Cops He Killed Brimmer Because Sex Offenders 'Hurt Children' and 'Deserve to Die'

On Thursday, police were called around noon to a home in the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle on reports of two people fighting.

When officers arrived, they located 71-year-old Brimmer unresponsive on the ground. Police said Brimmer, who was suffering from stab wounds, died at the scene, despite their efforts to administer trauma care.

Suresh was detained at the scene and police said a knife was recovered. During the investigation, Suresh said he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," adding that he thought they "deserve to die."

He allegedly also shared with investigators a quote that Suresh believed to be relevant to the alleged crime: "It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it's your duty to send them to the gates."

Suresh Looked Up Brimmer's Information Online, Then Tracked Him Down

Court documents reported that Suresh did not know Brimmer prior to the alleged killing, and instead found his information on the California Megan's Law Website.

Brimmer is listed on the registry as residing on Solstice Court, near the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, and the website details that he was convicted in 1995 of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, for which he was incarcerated for about nine years.

A search of Suresh's phone showed that he had taken screenshots of several profiles listed on the Megan's Law website, which included names, addresses, physical descriptions, photos and lists of convictions. Investigators noted that the screenshots on Suresh's phone of Brimmer's profile were taken about 45 minutes before the first 911 calls reporting the stabbing were placed.

Suresh Posed as an Accountant Going Door-to-Door Looking for New Clients

Authorities allege Suresh armed himself with a knife and decided to "pose as a CPA going door-to-door looking for new clients" as a ploy to approach and attack Brimmer at his home. He reportedly carried a bag, notebook and coffee during the ruse in order to "appear authentic."

Suresh eventually made his way to Brimmer's home and knocked on his door. He told investigators that, when Brimmer answered the door, Suresh recognized him from the Megan's Law website.

Suresh told authorities that he spoke with Brimmer and "tried to appear as non-threatening as possible." After speaking with Brimmer, Suresh shook his hand and asked his name to confirm his identity.

Authorities alleged Suresh then dropped the items he was carrying and grabbed Brimmer to force his way into his home. Brimmer ran from the home away from Suresh and down the street, reportedly trying to flag down a vehicle for help, but it did not stop.

Suresh Chased Brimmer into a Neighboring Home and Then and Fatally Stabbed Him in the Neck

Suresh allegedly chased after Brimmer and pulled out his knife. He also reportedly told authorities that during the chase, he asked Brimmer if he "believes in God" and told him that he should "get his last words in."

Brimmer ran two blocks from his home into an open garage and began pounding on the door leading inside while yelling for help. A neighbor opened the door and Brimmer told them to call the police, but Suresh quickly followed and said to authorities that he also told the neighbor to call police in order to pretend "like [Brimmer] was the crazy one."

Suresh said Brimmer pushed his way into the neighbor's house and tried to shut the door, but Suresh pushed through the door and began chasing Brimmer again until he eventually caught him in the kitchen and stabbed him in the neck.

Suresh Told Cops He Thought It Would Be 'Cool' Because the Victim was a 'Pedophile'

After his arrest, Suresh allegedly told investigators that he "wasn't planning on getting away with it," and said he would have called police himself if "he didn't already believe they were coming." He added that he wanted to be arrested for the alleged crime.

"I'm hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile... like, everyone hates pedophiles... so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," Suresh allegedly told investigators, according to court documents.

Suresh was charged on Monday with murder in connection to Brimmer's stabbing. A court date in his case has yet to be scheduled.