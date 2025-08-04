Baton Rouge Woman Found Dead in Murder-Suicide Weeks After Filing Protective Order Against Boyfriend

A woman in was shot and killed by her boyfriend on Sunday in what authorities said was a domestic murder-suicide.

Deputies said it happened just a few weeks after she sought legal protection against him, according to WBRZ.

Singleton was Granted Protective Order Requiring Varnado to Stay At Least 100 Yards Away from Her

According to investigators, 54-year-old Paul Varnado shot 54-year-old Alanna Singleton at her home on Arleen Avenue before turning the gun on himself.

Parish court records show Singleton had recently been granted a protective order on June 25, requiring Varnado to stay at least 100 yards away, our partners reported.

Singleton Filed the Protective Order After He Attacked Her During an Argument and Threw Her Down a Staircase

The order came after Varnado's June 24 arrest for domestic abuse battery. In that case, deputies said he attacked Singleton during an argument, throwing her down a staircase and leaving her bruised and bleeding.

Documents say that the argument started over Varnado saying that he believed Singleton had his car keys and cellphone. Varnado was booked and then released after signing a protective order, which he did not abide by.