Barry Morphew Nailed By Faking Distress In Facebook Video Plea After Murdering Wife?

Colorado man Barry Morphew has been charged with the homicide of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Barry had earlier posted an emotional video plea on Facebook begging for his wife's return. Now a body language expert has claimed that Morphew faked his distress during the public plea for his wife's safe return and had a 'fearful' look in his eyes during his first court appearance after being charged with a serious crime.

Reportedly, Barry stood 'strong' with his head upwards and his shoulders straight during his court appearance. However, his eyes looked like having 'stark fear.' Barry had previously denied any involvement with his wife Suzanne's disappearance. All eyes were on Barry as he shuffled into the courtroom for the advisory hearing on May 6, 2021.

Morphew has been charged with first-degree homicide, evidence tampering, and attempting to influence a public servant almost one year after his wife Suzanne vanished into thin air, according to reports.

What happened to Suzanne Morphew?

Last year on Mother's Day Suzanne Morphew, 49, went biking and near Maysville, Colorado after which she never returned.

A week after his wife Suzanne's disappearance, Morphew posted an emotional Facebook video to plea for his wife's return. He pledged to offer a cash reward of $200,000 to anyone who can feed information about her disappearance.

Watch the Video:

"Oh, Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked," Morphew uttered with teary eyes in the dramatic video.

Morphew's Fake Plea on Facebook ​

Barry had to appear in a Colorado court on Thursday with handcuffs and shackles a little over 24 hours after his shocking arrest. Body language expert Patti Wood, who has viewed video footage of the father-of-two provided her analysis on Barry's behavior to a leading media agency. She said that she is troubled by what she has seen in the accused.

Wood believes that Barry's strong and confident posture during his first appearance in court was betrayed by the fearful look in his eyes. She also took a dig at Barry's emotional public plea last May after Suzanne disappeared saying that he appeared to be faking his distressed facial expressions and had several tics that were troubling.

Meanwhile, the one-year-long investigation had been carried out silently and the authorities have not revealed what prompted them to arrest Barry near his home in Salida. Investigators have failed to find Suzanne's body. The investigation is still going on.