Barack Obama Told Ex, 'I Make Love to Men Daily, But…'; Former President's Gay Fantasy Confession Revealed in Unredacted Letter to Ex Alex McNear

Former President Barack Obama's gay sex fantasy has been revealed in the newly retracted portion of a now-notorious 1982 letter to his ex-girlfriend. Obama, then 21, wrote a letter in November 1982 to Alex McNear, with whom he had been in a relationship while studying at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

This letter, over 40 years old now, has gained attention once again due to an extensive interview conducted by Obama's biographer, David Garrow, discussing the former president. In the letter, Obama explored the topic of homosexuality and admitted that he 'loves making love to men daily, but in the imagination." This letter was obtained by the New York Post.

Shocking Revelations

Obama described homosexuality as a means to disconnect from the present and perhaps escape the repetitive dramas of earthly life.

"In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination," Obama, then 21, wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.

Obama delved into the idea of an androgynous mindset, revealing his aspiration for a viewpoint that embraces individuals holistically, rather than dividing them based on gender distinctions.

"My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men," he wrote.

Notwithstanding these revelations, Obama acknowledged in the letter that he has come to terms with his identity as a male and has opted to live in accordance with it.

"But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency," he added.

McNear, who was in a relationship with Obama during his time at Occidental College in Los Angeles, eventually removed the explicit paragraphs from the letter.

These redacted sections were later discovered by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Garrow and incorporated into his book "Rising Star."

The letter is presently in the possession of Emory University, which doesn't allow it to be photographed or taken away. Instead, Garrow's associate, Harvey Klehr, manually transcribed the paragraphs and forwarded them to The Post for publication.

A Different Obama

Currently a father of two, Obama has been married to his wife Michelle since 1992 and has previously expressed opposition to same-sex marriage.

In 2004, Obama said," I don't think marriage is a civil right,' and said he believed that homosexuality is 'not a choice."

During his time in the White House, his stance changed, and he played a role in commemorating the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015.

In reaction to the disclosed contents of the letter, Garrow maintained that there was nothing unusual about Obama's sexual fantasies during his younger years.

Addressing the subject, Garrow said, "As a historian and not a psychologist, I observe that it's well-known that a significant majority of individuals have their share of sexual fantasies."

In a shocking interview earlier this month, Garrow, who years ago revealed Obama's allegedly gay dreams, called the former president "as insecure as Trump" and claimed that he is too "lazy" to serve on the Supreme Court.

Sitting in a lengthy Q&A with Tablet on August 2, David Garrow, a historian, also slammed Obama's first memoir as "fictionalized" and an attempt to "invent a racial identity struggle that never happened."

In his extensive biography titled "Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama," spanning 1,078 pages, Garrow previously revealed that a young Obama contemplated a same-sex relationship during his college years.

The biography also revealed that Obama had been unfaithful to Michelle by rekindling a relationship with his ex during their initial year of dating.

Additionally, the biography brought to light that the former head of state, who has built a career through speaking engagements and multiple book deals, referred to America as a 'racist society' in an unpublished manuscript from his time at Harvard Law.

Having been broadcast for approximately six years, Garrow, 70, discussed numerous of these revelations during a 16,000-word interview. In addition to revisiting these points, he also provided fresh perspectives on the man widely regarded as the most influential figure within the Democratic Party.