BareShelvesBiden Trends on Social Media as People Share Images of Empty Shelves at Their Local Grocery Store

The hashtag #BareShelvesBiden is trending on Twitter as Americans nationwide took to the microblogging platform to draw attention to the alarming number of empty shelves in their local grocery store.

Conservatives on Twitter are flocking to Twitter to blame President Joe Biden and his administration for failing to address the supply chain crisis that is plaguing the nation with images of the empty store shelves from across the country.

Users, including far-right political activist Jack Posobiec, are sharing images and videos showing empty shelves in produce, meat, dairy and other areas of the retail stores.

"#BareShelvesBiden at Stater Bros in Simi Valley, CA. This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels. Found the bagels but zero - ZERO - plain cream cheese. If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you're pretty much out of luck," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Grocery store in Falls Church, VA," tweeted Posobiec.

"#BareShelvesBiden Here in Maryland," read a post showing empty shelves of produce, while another user shared a similar post from a Walmart in Wisconsin.

It is not yet known what has caused these shortages. However, the shortages seem to have affected a large portion of the country, including California, Maryland, Minnesota, and other states.

Shelves remained unstocked and in a dire state as retail outlets continue to struggle with the shortage of goods, exacerbated by the pandemic and the Biden administration's continued struggle to remedy the situation.

Last month, Biden touted the progress his administration has made in alleviating the supply chain issues that have spurred shortages of consumer products, raised prices for Americans and contributed significantly to historic levels of inflation in the United States.

"We brought together business and labor leaders to solve problems and the much-predicted crisis didn't occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered and shelves are not empty," Biden said at the time.