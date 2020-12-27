A Bangladeshi director and actor were arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police for projecting the police department in a negative light in a recently-released film. The hunt for the actress who played the rape victim in the flick is still on.

Director Ananya Mamun and 46-year old actor Shaheen Mridha were arrested and produced before the court on Friday, 25 December, pertaining to the interrogation sequence of a rape victim in Nabab LLB.

What Really Irked the Police Force?

The fictional drama showcased how the Bangladeshi cops treat the rape victims. It projected the attitude of the police towards the rape victims in the highly-conservative nation.

This controversial sequence from the film had gone viral on social media and after the film was released on a streaming site. As a result, the police force decided to take action against the director and the actors involved in the sequence.

"The officer was interrogating her using very offensive gestures and obscene language which is the opposite of healthy entertainment and will create negative perceptions about policing among the public," AFP quotes Dhaka Metropolitan Police as stating on their news portal.

The statement from the force claimed that the duo was charged with "making a film with pornographic content" over a different scene depicting the sexual assault. The cops also claimed that they are now searching for 27-year old actress Orchita Sporshia, who played the character of the rape victim.

Meanwhile, the rights activists have slammed the arrest of the director and actor stating that the film projected the struggles of the rape victims in the Bangladesh legal system. "These arrests are nothing new but the continuation of attacks on artistic freedom," activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin told AFP.