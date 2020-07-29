Bangladesh has confirmed 3,009 cases of new coronavirus or COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 232,194, health officials mentioned on Wednesday, as the world continues to grapple with the deadly virus outbreak.

Another 2,878 patients got recovered from the disease after treatment at home and in the hospital during the same period, taking the total number to 130,292, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana mentioned in a media briefing.

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

It puts the recovery rate at 56.11 percent while the mortality stands at 1.31 percent following the death of 30 men and five women in the last 24 hours, bdnews24 reported. A total of 14,127 samples were tested at 82 authorized labs across the country during that time, 21.30 percent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 16.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 660,428 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

(With agency inputs)