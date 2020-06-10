Lee Min Ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch is all set for its final episode, making fans want to know more about the drama. Episode 16 will air on June 12. Reflecting the general mood, one fan said: "Can't believe will not be able to watch The King... after this Friday." But you can always relive the The King: Eternal Monarch moments by visiting the real locations where the drama was shot.

South Korea-based Imee who goes by the name Mee In Korea on Facebook and YouTube has visited the popular places shown in the drama and the images are being shared widely.

Imee is a 29-year-old licensed teacher and is known for visiting popular places shown in dramas. Previously, she had visited the village where Hyun Bin's portions in Crash Landing On You were shot.

The most popular and vital location of the drama The King: Eternal Monarch is the bamboo forest where the entry to the parallel world is. If you thought the obelisks were computer- generated graphics, you are wrong. In the pictures shared by Imee, you can clearly see the structure standing amidst the bamboo trees.

Earlier, Imee had also visited the house of the female protagonist of The King: Eternal Monarch, Jung Tae Eul [played by Kim Go Eun] and posted numerous pictures that will remind you of meetings between Jung Tae Eul and Lee Gon [played by Lee Min Ho].

Major portions of Kingdom of Korea were shot in Busan. She visited Hongdae, where the much anticipated first encounter between protagonist Lee Gon and antagonist Lee Lim was shot. Here are the images from Busan or the fictional Kingdom of Corea.

Imee also visited the crosswalk where the famous sword fight scene was filmed that ended with Tae Eul and Lee Gon meeting in The Kingdom of Corea.

In the final episode of The King: Eternal Monarch, both Tae Eul and Lee Gon are uncertain about their fate together. With Lee Gon deciding to go back to the past and kill Lee Lim, it is not known if he can still find Tae Eul and have a future with her. The teaser of episode 16 shows Lee Gon's doppelganger Lee Ji Hyun from the Republic of Korea alive in The Kingdom of Corea and he walks past Tae Eul without recognizing her.

Fans will have to wait till Friday, June 12 to know if the drama will lead to an open ending or it will bring Tae Eul and Lee Gon together. Till then, enjoy watching these real locations from the drama.

Here are the images from Jang Tae Eul's house in the drama:

Here is the video of Imee's visit to Haundae: