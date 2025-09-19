Baltimore Youth Minister Admits to Inappropriately Touching, Secretly Recording Minors

A former youth ministry director in Baltimore County, Maryland, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing five students involved with a youth ministry called Metro Maryland Youth for Christ.

Kevin Blair Guy, 32, pleaded guilty in the Baltimore County Circuit Court to charges of sexual abuse of a minor and third- and fourth-degree sex offenses.

Guy Facing Maximum Punishment of 35 Years in Prison

According to the plea agreement, Guy could be sentenced to a maximum of 35 years in prison, but a seven-year sentence is more likely. Guy also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Guy was accused of using his position of authority to commit third- and fourth-degree sex offenses between January 2018 and September 2024, according to charging documents. He worked as a youth ministry director at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ for at least five years, court records show.

Former and current students at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ told authorities that the alleged offenses took place at Bishop Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church, at a nearby Taco Bell and at Guy's home in Reisterstown, as reported by The Baltimore Banner.

Guy Accused of Touching Students Inappropriately, Recording Them Showering, Sending Them Explicit Photos on Snapchat

Guy met the victims, boys aged between 13 and 17, through the Youth for Christ program, which is offered at schools and churches nationwide. His conduct included touching the teens' genitals, telling them about his sexual experiences, and sending them explicit photos and videos.

In one incident, investigators allege Guy set up his cellphone in the bathroom and recorded a student. He is also accused of sending explicit photos of himself to the boys in a group message on Snapchat.

Guy Claimed He was Sexually Abused as a 10-Year-Old and was 'Helping' the Victims



Guy initially denied the allegations in an interview with Baltimore County Police, saying he shared with students that he was sexually abused when he was 10 years old in an effort "to help other people," according to the charging documents.

Guy also said he talked to students about pornography and sex outside of marriage because he "talked to students about everything." He denied sharing explicit details of his sexual history and said he did not recall sending or asking for inappropriate photos, according to the charging documents.

However, two staff members at the Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, including the organization's executive director, said they were aware of an explicit photo Guy sent to students, according to court records.