Baltimore County Teacher Under Investigation After Video Shows Her Smoking 'Unknown Substance' with Students

A Baltimore County high school haslaunchedan investigation into one of its own teachers after a video surfaced showing the teacher smoking an unknown substance with students.

Although the video was recorded a year ago, in January 2023, the clip recently surfaced and become the subject of a controversy at the Parkville High School.

The video begins with a teenager, who has not been identified because she's a minor. In the video, she's sitting outside at a table with three other people, who she introduces by name. Two of them are also teenagers.

The third is a woman in a hooded sweatshirt, identified in the video by Fox Baltimore as 25-year-old Sierra Spraker – a Social Studies teacher at the Parkville High School.

Around 14 seconds into the video, the teenager pauses as Spraker leans over and offers her an unknown substance. The teenager then inhales and blows smoke into the camera. The video ends.

Fox Baltimore has confirmed all three teenagers in the video are students at Parkville High School.

Earlier this week, as the video started circulating around the school and on social media, Parkville High School's Principal sent a letter to parents, referring to the video, saying it shows a teacher engaging in "inappropriate behavior with a group of students."

"I want to make you aware of a situation that was brought to our attention today," wrote Principal Maureen Astarita. "There is a video currently circulating amongst students that shows a Parkville High School teacher engaged in inappropriate behavior with a group of students."

"We immediately reported this information, and an investigation is underway. While we are unable to share additional information because it is a personnel matter, please know that we are taking all appropriate steps to address this matter," she added.

"I want you to be assured that our focus is on providing a safe and orderly environment that is conducive to learning and that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."