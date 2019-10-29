Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's body was disposed of at sea hours after he blew himself up during a US raid in his hideout in the northeastern Syrian city of Barisha. The US defence officials said the body was disposed of in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. The defence secretary did not verbally confirm if the world's most wanted terrorist's body was handled the same way as Osama bin Laden's in 2011. The body was given a sea burial in order not to leave an identifiable place of burial which would become a holy site for the followers of the terrorist.

"His remains were disposed of appropriately in accordance with the law of armed conflict," General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters at the Pentagon. Asked if Baghdadi's burial went through the process as bin Laden's, Esper said: "I would expect that to be the case.

More details of the mission also emerged on Monday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said Baghdadi's remains were transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing. The US forces also took two men prisoner from Baghdadi's compound. The authorities said video footage relating to the mission, codenamed Kayla Mueller, will be released soon. Kayla Mueller was the aid worker who was killed by the Isis terrorists in Syria.

Help from Russians, Kurds, Turks and Syrian government

The complex US mission was ably assisted by the Russians, Kurds, Turks and even Bashar al Assad's Syrian troops. Kurdish officials said they had the coordinates on Baghdadi's movement since May 15. They then helped the US agencies with vital information including a map of the interior of the compound and the staffing of the residence.

"Since May 15, we have been working together with the CIA to track al-Baghdadi and monitor him closely," Polat Can, a senior adviser to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told AFP. The group said an informant was able to infiltrate Baghdadi's house. The same informant also brought an underwear used by Baghdadi, which would be of help later in the DNA identification.

The informant "brought al-Baghdadi's underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100 per cent) that the person in question was al-Baghdadi himself," the official said.

Utter fear, total panic and dread

When the US troops cornered him, the Isis leader took to a tunnel where he was chased down by the dogs. The dreaded terrorist also took along with him three children, whom he tried to use as a human shield in a last act of abominable depravity.

When the flight turned futile and the troops closed in on him, Baghdadi, who had ordered cold-blooded killings that brought hitherto unknown levels of cruelty to terror acts, detonated a suicide vest, killing himself. At least three children also died in the blast. His body was mutilated in the blast and a part of the tunnel had come crashing down on him.

Baghdadi "spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him," President Donald Trump said, drawing up the death scene of the terrorist who showed to the world that utter depravity knows no bounds. Baghdadi was "crying, whimpering, screaming, and bringing three kids with him. To die. Certain death," Trump added.