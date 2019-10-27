US president Donald Trump scored a major win in the US fight against the inhuman Islamist terror outift Isis in Syria on Sunday as American troops took the scalp of its infamous leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Sunni Islamic terrorist, whose declaration of the so-called Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014 started a vicious killing spree, met his violent death after the US troops cornered him in his hideout in Syria.

"Last night the United States brought the world's #1 terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," Trump said. "He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place," the US president declared. While several ISIS fighters with al-Baghdadi were killed in the US operation in the operation in northwest Syria mission, the US troops did not suffer any casualties.

In a caustic remark, Trump added that all the loss suffered by the US troops was the injury suffered by a search dog. Even as the US troops cornered him, the Isis leader took to a tunnel where he was chased down by the dogs. The dreaded terrorist also took along with him three children, whom he tried to use as a human shield in a last act of abominable depravity.

When the flight turned futile and the troops closed in on him, Baghdadi, who had ordered cold-blooded killings that brought hitherto unknown levels of cruelty to terror acts, detonated a suicide vest, killing himself. At least three children also died in the blast. His body was mutilated in the blast but Trump said DNA testing done on the spot established his identity.

Baghdadi "spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him," Trump said, drawing up the death scene of the terrorist who showed to the world that utter depravity knows no bounds. Baghdadi was "crying, whimpering, screaming, and bringing three kids with him. To die. Certain death," Trump added.

Baghdadi, who was a cleric in a mosque in the beginning of the century, became the leader of Islamic State of Iraq in 2010. The terrorist, who was born in 1971, is believed to have been under US captivity during the 2003 war. He was in hiding in the last five years even as the allied forces reduced most of his terror empire to rubble.

"He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone. Baghdadi was vicious and violent and he died in a vicious and violent way," Trump added.