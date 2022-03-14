International Business Times, Singapore Edition
BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List, Red Carpet Arrivals, and More

The 2022 BAFTA film awards ceremony has started at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The 75th BAFTA Awards ceremony has officially begun at London's Royal Albert Hall. The award ceremony returns to an in-person setting after it went virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebel Wilson, who grabbed ,the spotlight while presenting the best director category at the 2020 awards, will be hosting the proceedings for the evening, while Shirley Bassey is singing a James Bond theme to mark the franchise's 60th anniversary this year.

Red Carpet Arrivals:

The House of Gucistar Lady Gaga has arrived at the event in a stunning dark green gown with a black handbag with frills looking extremely gorgeous while Florence Pugh wore a black mini dress with a complementary pink piece to the popular event. Daisy Ridley took to the carpet in black while French film director Audrey Diwan went for a dark buttoned-down dress paired with a silver handbag.

Haley Bennett stunned in a crimson gown and Emma Watson was spotted in a two-piece dress with a black v-neck top and a white frilled bottom. The Belfast star CaitrÃ­ona Balfe was seen donning a padded structured black gown. Balfe has been nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's drama.

Here's the full list of winners of BAFTA Awards 2022:

Best Film Nominees

  • Dune
  • Belfast
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Don't Look Up
  • The Power of the Dog

Director Nominees

  • After Love, Aleem Khan
  • Happening, Audrey Diwan
  • Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Drive My Car, RyÃ»suke Hamaguchi
  • The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
  • Titane, Julia Ducournau

Best Actress

  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
  • Joanna Scanlan, After Love
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Tessa Thompson, Passing
  • Emilia Jones, CODA

Best Actor

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
  • Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
  • Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
  • Will Smith, King Richard

Original Screenplay Nominees

  • Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
  • Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
  • King Richard, Zach Baylin
  • Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay
  • Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
