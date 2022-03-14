BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List, Red Carpet Arrivals, and More

The 75th BAFTA Awards ceremony has officially begun at London's Royal Albert Hall. The award ceremony returns to an in-person setting after it went virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebel Wilson, who grabbed ,the spotlight while presenting the best director category at the 2020 awards, will be hosting the proceedings for the evening, while Shirley Bassey is singing a James Bond theme to mark the franchise's 60th anniversary this year.
Red Carpet Arrivals:
The House of Gucistar Lady Gaga has arrived at the event in a stunning dark green gown with a black handbag with frills looking extremely gorgeous while Florence Pugh wore a black mini dress with a complementary pink piece to the popular event. Daisy Ridley took to the carpet in black while French film director Audrey Diwan went for a dark buttoned-down dress paired with a silver handbag.
Haley Bennett stunned in a crimson gown and Emma Watson was spotted in a two-piece dress with a black v-neck top and a white frilled bottom. The Belfast star CaitrÃona Balfe was seen donning a padded structured black gown. Balfe has been nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's drama.
Here's the full list of winners of BAFTA Awards 2022:
Best Film Nominees
- Dune
- Belfast
- Licorice Pizza
- Don't Look Up
- The Power of the Dog
Director Nominees
- After Love, Aleem Khan
- Happening, Audrey Diwan
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Drive My Car, RyÃ»suke Hamaguchi
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
- Titane, Julia Ducournau
Best Actress
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Tessa Thompson, Passing
- Emilia Jones, CODA
Best Actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
- Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
- Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
- Will Smith, King Richard
Original Screenplay Nominees
- Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- King Richard, Zach Baylin
- Don't Look Up, Adam Mckay
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson