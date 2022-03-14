BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List, Red Carpet Arrivals, and More

The 75th BAFTA Awards ceremony has officially begun at London's Royal Albert Hall. The award ceremony returns to an in-person setting after it went virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebel Wilson, who grabbed ,the spotlight while presenting the best director category at the 2020 awards, will be hosting the proceedings for the evening, while Shirley Bassey is singing a James Bond theme to mark the franchise's 60th anniversary this year.

Red Carpet Arrivals:

The House of Gucistar Lady Gaga has arrived at the event in a stunning dark green gown with a black handbag with frills looking extremely gorgeous while Florence Pugh wore a black mini dress with a complementary pink piece to the popular event. Daisy Ridley took to the carpet in black while French film director Audrey Diwan went for a dark buttoned-down dress paired with a silver handbag.

Haley Bennett stunned in a crimson gown and Emma Watson was spotted in a two-piece dress with a black v-neck top and a white frilled bottom. The Belfast star CaitrÃ­ona Balfe was seen donning a padded structured black gown. Balfe has been nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's drama.

Here's the full list of winners of BAFTA Awards 2022:

Best Film Nominees

Dune

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

Don't Look Up

The Power of the Dog

Director Nominees

After Love, Aleem Khan

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Drive My Car, RyÃ»suke Hamaguchi

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Best Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Emilia Jones, CODA

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Original Screenplay Nominees