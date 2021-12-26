Bad Buddy Episode 10 Spoilers and Streaming Details: What is in Store for Pat and Pran?

Bad Bunny episode 10 is scheduled to air on GMM25 Friday, January 7, at 8.30 pm local time, and an uncut version of the chapter will be telecast on WeTV at 10.30 pm ICT. The chapter will focus on the various challenges faced by Pat and Pran after their parents find out about their secret relationship. It could be difficult for the couple to stay together for some time because of their parents.

Even if Pat's father shows a green light, Pran's mother is sure to go against this relationship. She might take extreme measures to separate her son from the boy next door. It wouldn't be easy for Pat and Pran to convince their parents and move on with their relationship. So, the next episode will probably take the viewers through an emotional roller coaster ride.

The promo shows Pat openly expressing his love for Pran in the school. With the support of their friends, the couple enjoys time together on the campus. However, their happiness might not last long as the clip shows somebody shockingly calling Pat. It could be Pat's father, he could be surprised to find out about his son's relationship status.

The Relationship Between Pa and Ink

Bad Buddy episode 10 will also address the complicated relationship between Pa and Ink. The girls for not sure about their affection for each other. They are yet to admit it to one another. In the next chapter, Ink could try to be close to Pa. The promo shows her asking Wai about having a secret crush on Pa. Could it be the beginning of a new relationship?

It will be interesting to watch how the boys support the girls while dealing with their problems. Pat and Pran might find different ways to protect Pa and Ink's secret relationship. The boys may also warn the girls about the various challenges after they open up about their romance.

How to Watch Bad Buddy Episode 10 Online?

Bad Buddy episode 10 will air on GMM25 Friday at 8.30 pm ICT. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of GMM25. An uncut version of the new episode will be available on WeTV at 10.30 pm ICT.