There was no trace of any controversy in the episode 2 of Backstreet Rookie, helping the Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung drama increase its ratings slightly to 6.3 nationwide and 7.8 in Seoul (according to AGB Nielsen). Though the first episode opened up to controversies of adapting too much of adult webtoon, the second episode of the drama has made it look like a sweet romantic drama that the entire family can enjoy.

The second episode of Backstreet Rookie showed how Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) becomes dependent on Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung), a reliable part-timer at his convenience store. But the catch is that Dae Hyun still has feelings for Yoo Yeon Joo (his boss at previous office) and is even ready to compromise on his work to just hear from her and see her.

Episode 2: Yeon Joo vs Saet Byeul

The relationship between Dae Hyun and Yeon Joo does not look healthy as both affect each other's work. Dae Hyun is always trying to impress Yeon Joo while she is suspicious of Dae Hyun and wants to use him for her chores and control him. Meanwhile though hurt by Dae Hyun's emotions for Yeon Joo, Saet Byul tries everything to save Dae Hyun and his convenience store from trouble.

Saet Byul not only uses her sweet attitude to bring profit into the convenience store, but also her fists and fierce image to bring the wrongdoer (minor who poses as college student to buy cigarettes, putting Dae Hyun's convenience store operation in danger) to book.

As Saet Byul turns reliable, Dae Hyun, who was all prepared to fire her, gets closer to her and shuns the idea of letting her go. The major change in Dae Hyun's attitude in the second episode is that he confronts Yeon Joo and despite her trying to control Dae Hyun, he clearly states that he will take the decisions regarding his convenience store and its business.

A scene where Saet Byul tries to take away pen drive from Dae Hyun that leads to both locking eyes is perhaps the beginning of the sweet romance between them without Dae Hyun realizing it yet.

Episode 3 Spoilers

The preview of episode 3 of Backstreet Rookie shows growing closeness between Dae Hyun and Saet Byul. This episode will also show if Dae Hyun understands the equation between Yeon Joo and himself and this might prove as a turning point in the life of Dae Hyun.

Meanwhile, another factor to look forward is Saet Byul showing her real fierce self. So some action is in surely store in this episode, with Saet Byul all set to teach a manner or two to a rude customer. Will this turn Dae Hyun away from Saet Byul or get him attracted towards her is to be watched in June 25 episode of Backstreet Rookie.

The third episode will be aired on SBS at 10 p.m. KST. However, the drama is facing stiff competition from Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's TVN drama It's Okay to Not be Okay. While comparing the first episodes, It's Okay To Not Be Okay overtook Backstreet Rookie, but Ji Chang Wook drama was able to surpass Kim Soo Hyun drama in the second episode.

The third episode of It's Okay too Not be Okay will be aired on TVN and Netflix on June 27.