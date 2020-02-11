Backstreet Boys are back to enthral their fans with The DNA World Tour that is also called as Backstreet Boys Summer tour 2020. The tour is being held in support of their tenth album DNA (released in 2019). The band will perform in its eleventh concert tour over 100 shows in America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The band also announced that they will extend the DNA World Tour by 44 days as they added the second North American leg to their plan. The shows will also be conducted in Canadian cities including Vancouver, Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto. DNA is their first studio record after A World Like This that was released in 2013.

Tour in support of DNA

"North America you knew we'd be coming back again. We're so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check http://BACKSTREETBOYS.COM for all the info #BSBDNA2020," Tweeted Backstreet Boys from its official account.

"What better Valentine's Day gift could you ask for?!" the band announced along with the details of dates and means to confirm the tickets. Backstreet Boys will perform in North America starting July 10. The first performance will be in Wantagh and the tour will conclude in Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles on October 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, February 14 at LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on February 11 at 10 a.m. on their website. Tickets are selling fast for their February concert in Mexico. Fans can also click here to grab tickets for the show.

Here is Backstreet Boy's schedule for February:

1) Date and time: Thursday, February 20 to February 22, 2020, at 20:30

Venue: Palacio de los Deportes Mexico, Mexico D.F., Distrito Federal, Mexico

2) Date and Time: Monday, February 24, 2020, at 21:00

Venue: Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

3) Date and time: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 20:30

Venue: VFG Arena, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

4) Date and time: Friday, February 28, 2020, at 19:00

Venue: Anfiteatro Coca-Cola - Parque Viva, Guacima, Costa Rica

Those who have opted for VIP tickets will not only get the chance to meet and greet the Backstreet Boys but also take a personal photo with the band.