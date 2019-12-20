People who believe in prediction are familiar with the ability of some mystiques who foresee the future, and Baba Vanga is one such woman who predicted the devastating 9/11 attack, the death of Princess Diana, the rise of ISIS group, Japan tsunami, Brexit and Barack Obama's presidential term.

Born Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911, she was known after her marriage as Vangelia Gushterova, and became Baba Vanga who lived in the Rupite area in the Kozhuh mountains of Bulgaria until her death in August 1966, aged 85. She predicted significant events until 5079, the year when the world would come to an end, according to her.

Now that 2020 is unfolding, here's what the mystic woman predicted for the year, which may shock you.

Catastrophe

She predicted toward her end that Europe will witness "an invasion of the muslin extremists" and that the continent will face chemical attacks from the "muslin invaders." In fact, even Nostradamus hinted at chemical weapons against Europeans. Apart from Europe, Baba Vanga's predicted that in Pakistan, China, Japan, and Alaska could fall victims to a massive tsunami and 400 people will die after a 7.5 earthquake hits the Asian continent.

She predicted that the world will suffer from numerous cataclysms and great disasters. "The consciousness of people will change. Difficult times will come. People will be divided by their faith," she said, though the year is not certain in this context.

Asteroid to hit Russia and danger to Vladimir Putin

If her predictions are correct, in Russia, an assassination attempt will take place in 2020 against the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. She claimed that the threat for the Kremlin leader could come from within the country. She mentioned that the alleged murderer of Putin would be a member if his security service and the president will be the victim of at least four attempted murders. No wonder, the Russian President is accosted by bodyguards even to the toilet.

Donald Trump sickness

One of her predictions also stated that US President Donald Trump will become sick with a mysterious illness that will leave him deaf and he will suffer from brain trauma. He will have some symptoms like nausea, tinnitus and even hearing loss.

The economic crisis in Europe

As predicted by the blind mystic, soon after UK leaves the European Union (EU), Europe will be struck by a massive economic crisis.

The seer also mentioned that by 2023, humanity will experience massive change on the planet because Earth's orbit will change drastically. It was also claimed that in future alien life will be discovered and it will reveal how life evolved on earth.

Other predictions

Baba vanga also predicted that by the year 2100, humans will master the technology so well that they will be able to create an artificial sun to get another source of energy. She also mentioned that by 2111 humans supposedly will mix with machines and they will find a way to merge the "soul" and awareness into machines which will reduce the chances of aging and attacks by diseases.