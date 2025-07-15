Azealia Banks: Conor McGregor's X-Rated Photo Leaked by Rapper on X After He Tried to Slide into Her DMs

Azealia Banks has posted explicit images of what she claims are unsolicited nude photos sent to her by Conor McGregor.

The rapper shared screenshots of X (formerly Twitter) direct messages allegedly sent by the former UFC champion. McGregor allegedly sent the rapper two X-rated photos; one of himself appearing to lift weights with his genitals, captioned "Lifting weights" and anoter accompanied by a threatening message: "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught."

In the tweets, Banks accused McGregor of sending her "crooked dick pics" and attempting to threaten her into silence.

"How you gonna send a b---h some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM," she wrote, attaching two full-frontal mirror selfies of McGregor.

In a follow-up post, she added: "Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d--k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey...... ain't u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f***ing sunscreen damn."

The leak sparked some swift and scating responses on X. One user wrote, "Report Conor to the Police as he's breaking The Online Safety Act 2023 which carries a fine and or prison, as well as placed on the register." Another quipped, "Conor McGregor's falloff has been generational."

Others mocked the situation more bluntly. One posted: "Wasn't expecting to see Conor McGregor d--k pics on this fine Monday morning." Another person commented: "Why is he lifting weights with his d--k, wtf is going on??"

The incident comes just days after McGregor was photographed kissing a bikini-clad woman on a Florida beach - a woman who was not his long-term fiancée Dee Devlin.

As reported by The Sun, the Irish MMA fighter was seen cosying up to the unidentified brunette in Fort Lauderdale, laying out towels, placing his hand on her leg, and relaxing with her for several hours. The couple reportedly jetted in via watercraft and were unfazed by surrounding beachgoers.

The 36-year-old has been engaged to Devlin since 2020, and the couple share four children together. Despite previous public displays of affection and a shared family life on social media, McGregor has faced multiple allegations and controversies over the years, including a civil trial in 2023 where he was found liable for assaulting a woman and ordered to pay over £200,000 in damages.

McGregor has not publicly responded to Banks' allegations or the leak at the time of writing.